The community event, which took place on May 7 and 8, saw art lovers welcomed into the homes, garages, and gardens of creatives as they showcased their work to the public.

Known as the May Days Arts Trail until 2020, this year’s event was the first that the rebranded Hayling Island Arts Trail was able to go ahead following Covid.

Clare Gosling, one of the trail organisers and a beaded jewellery designer, said: ‘The trail went really well.

Jeweller Clare Gosling with some of her work. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-16)

‘Hundreds of visitors were reported at various venues around the island.

‘Lots of lovely comments, and the general public were really glad to see the trail running again.

‘People were happy to be able to meet the artists.

‘It was a really good event.’

Painter Mike Johnson and jeweller Clare Gosling. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070522-15)

Northney Tea Rooms showcased the work of five creatives, including a glass artist, a jeweller, painters, a photographer, and a mixed media artist, while other artists displayed their work at Sandy Point.

As part of Hayling Island Sailing Club’s centenary celebrations, members created a unique display of flags to display as part of the trail.

Painters, sculptors, jewellers, ceramists and fused glass artists displayed their work at venues in the centre of the island.

Photography, textiles and bags made from repurposed mens suits were also put on show, and there were also artists to see at the Community Centre and Radford Hall.