The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre’s latest initiative has kicked off with award-winning creative arts practitioner Kevin Campbell Davison taking up the role as the first play artist until the end of the year.

The Spring has appointed three artists/playmakers who will join the team and use creative play to showcase their craft and bring to life the centre’s programmes, inviting the local community to experience art in an engaging new way.

The Spring's new initiative is encouraging visitors to engage in play at the arts centre

The first of its kind, the initiative will harness the power of play and aims to help visitors and the wider Havant community deepen their relationships with the centre.

Starting with Kevin, the three artists/playmakers appointed will be contracted for one season each starting from this autumn until spring 2022.

Each artist will be given the freedom to bring creative play to all programmes across the building from the café to galleries and exhibitions as well as workshops and outreach events.

Kevin said: ‘I feel privileged to step into this pioneering new position and use my

experience to serve the Havant community, through creative play and interactive games and

activities.

‘I hope to create a range of spontaneous and accessible playful moments which spark curiosity and encourage my audience to explore the building in new and novel ways.

The play artist in residence programme has been designed to create joyful, spontaneous and interactive moments throughout the centre.

Kevin, who specialises in using music, movement, spoken word and immersive games and activities, added: ‘I strongly believe in the power of play and the positive impact it has on well-being for all ages.

‘I’m looking forward to using the concept of play to connect the dots between The Spring’s diverse programme and its audience, helping to deepen connections and enrich the overall visitor experience.’

This half-term from October 25 to 29, Kevin will be hosting a series of Audioventures events at The Spring.

Visitors will be given a pair of silent disco headphones and taken on a guided audio tour through the building.

