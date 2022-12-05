The hoardings that have been placed around the site made the cut-through passage dark and dismal, but after an artistic makeover, the space has now been transformed.

Mark Lewis was contacted by Topek Southern to bring the area back to life whilst under construction, and add something unique to the 16 panels at the entrance to the building.

Mark Lewis and his helper completing a mural on Gosport hoardings

Mark said: ‘I should be used to it by now, I have been doing it for 35 years. It is just amazing how you can transform hoardings. It is magical really.’

The mural artist decided to recreate the view of Portsmouth which they have lost since the hoardings have gone up, and the residents have responded to the concept.

Mark painted the cruise liner onto the mural, and even included the nine residents waving to shore as they set off on their travels, as a surprise for when they are back on dry land.