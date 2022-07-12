Avid cyclists raise money for Hampshire homelessness charity with annual ride

Technologywithin, which provides superfast broadband to the hospitality and commercial real estate sectors, has given £500 to the Society of St James.
The charity, operating in Portsmouth and Southampton, helps vulnerable people experiencing homelessness, problems with alcohol and substance use and other complex needs.
Staff at Technologywithin raised the cash through the annual Gran Fondo cycle ride.
Managing director Jon Seal said: ‘We’re delighted to have raised more money for our charity partner the Society of St James, they are an incredible grassroots organisation that make such a huge difference to our community.
‘We’re already organising next year’s Gran Fondo cycle and we’re keen to raise more money and awareness of their important mission.’
Eleven riders in total took part in the event, with support from businesses like Savills, Airivo and other colleagues from across the property industry.