BAE Systems to offer nearly 2,700 new apprentice and graduate opportunities to young people
and live on Freeview channel 276
The company, which offers national security through technology, has more than doubled its early careers intake in the past five years, making a significant contribution to the UK economy and offering more young people than ever the prospect of exciting long-term careers supporting the nation’s armed forces and security services.
The company’s award winning early careers schemes are vital to developing the talent pipeline needed to deliver critical national security capability. They also help to build the next generation of talented industrial leaders, with many former apprentices and graduates reaching the top ranks of the Company.
Charles Woodburn, chief executive, BAE Systems, said: “As the UK’s largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.
“Providing high quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites.”
With more than 60 programmes available, there are opportunities at every level, from steel-work and electrical engineering to cyber security, software development, human resources and project management.
Successful applicants have the chance to work on some of the world’s most advanced technology programmes including the Global Combat Air Programme and the UK’s next-generation submarines known as SSN-AUKUS.
Robert Halfon, minister for higher education, apprenticeships and skills, said: “We need big employers on side in our efforts to build a skills and apprenticeships nation and this record-breaking announcement from BAE Systems is fantastic to see.
“Apprenticeships provide a ladder of opportunity for people to get in-demand skills and really push on in their careers, and these roles offered by a top apprenticeship employer will transform lives and boost growth right around the UK.”