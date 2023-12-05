BAE Systems is offering almost 2,700 new apprentice and graduate opportunities available to young people across the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company’s award winning early careers schemes are vital to developing the talent pipeline needed to deliver critical national security capability. They also help to build the next generation of talented industrial leaders, with many former apprentices and graduates reaching the top ranks of the Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Woodburn, chief executive, BAE Systems, said: “As the UK’s largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.

Pictured left to right: Joseph Morgan, Aamirah Patel, Scarlett Lowe BAE Systems Photograph by Christopher Ison ©[email protected] Picture: Business Wire

“Providing high quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites.”

SEE ALSO: Heavy delays on M27 following road traffic incident northbound near Eastleigh

With more than 60 programmes available, there are opportunities at every level, from steel-work and electrical engineering to cyber security, software development, human resources and project management.

Successful applicants have the chance to work on some of the world’s most advanced technology programmes including the Global Combat Air Programme and the UK’s next-generation submarines known as SSN-AUKUS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Halfon, minister for higher education, apprenticeships and skills, said: “We need big employers on side in our efforts to build a skills and apprenticeships nation and this record-breaking announcement from BAE Systems is fantastic to see.