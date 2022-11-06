Prime minister Rishi Sunak made the decision following calls from fellow Conservative MPs. It is set to mark a special occasion in the British calendar. Here is all you need to know:

When is the new Bank Holiday?

The government said the new holiday will fall on Monday, May 8. It will start from next year.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech during a reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Cop27 Summit on November 4, 2022, in London, England. The government has announced a new bank holiday to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images.

Where will it be introduced?

The new holiday will take place across the UK. It was introduced to act as a moment of commemoration.

Why was it introduced?

King Charles III speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Alok Sharma (left) and Stella McCartney, during a reception ahead of the Cop27 Summit on November 4, 2022, in London, Picture: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images.

Downing Street proclaimed the additional bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles III. It was chosen to take place on May 8, with the monarch’s coronation at Westminster Abbey two days earlier on May 6.

Mr Sunak said it will be an opportunity for communities and families to celebrate the Royal Family – in a similar way to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The announcement follows calls from Tory MPs for the Government to either move the early May bank holiday from May 1 to coincide with the coronation weekend or to declare an extra day off.

He added: ‘The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.

‘I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.’

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said: ‘The coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.

