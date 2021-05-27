A previous Lions barbecue event

Set to be held on Saturday, September 11, the event will see volunteers serving up burgers and sausages for visitors, who can also enjoy live music and a beer tent.

The barbecue will be held on Swanmore Recreation Ground from noon to 3pm.

Visitors are invited to come along in fancy dress although there will not be a fancy dress competition this year.

More details are set to be announced later.

Carole Dash, Lions member, said: ‘Come along, have a bit of fun, let your hair down - hopefully by then we can celebrate being out of Covid.’

Meon Valley Lions will not be hosting its usual annual village fete held in Swanmore due to Covid.

For more information about Meon Valley Lions, which is part of Lions Clubs International, visit the website which can be found at meonvalleylionsclub.org.uk.

