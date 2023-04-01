Lea Jackson and Daniel Till organised the event at Basecamp Gym which they run at the Skill Centre in Limberline Spur, Hilsea in which a fitness class took place every hour from 6pm on Friday, March 31 to 6pm on Saturday, April 1. Exercises included weight training, and ‘80s workout’, dodgeball, yoga and a midnight walk.

All funds raised from donations made at the event and online – which so far exceed £700 – will be split between the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal and Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal.

Some of the gym-goers who took part in the 24-hour fundraiser at Basecamp Gym.

Speaking ahead of the event, gym co-owner Lea Jackson said: ‘The place is absolutely buzzing, we’ve got so many people who want to take part. Some people are going for one or two classes but we’ve got a big number of people who are actually going to be going for the 24 classes, which I’m going to try and do myself.

‘We did one last year which was a success and the gym has done lots of fundraising for Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal in the past. I’ve done lots of runs and jumping out of planes and bits and pieces for the charity. It’s a community gym and everyone is doing different challenges all the time but we’re always trying to think of different challenges to do. Last year, we came up with the 24–hour one so we thought we’d give it a go again.

‘Basically, it's 24 classes in 24 hours. We just want to raise as much money as possible for Hannah’s Holiday Homes, which is close to our hearts and Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal which is very close to Dan Till. I only lost my dad six months ago to cancer. It’s close to everyone I think and there’s not many people who haven’t been affected by it.’

Daniel Till’s mother Lorraine Till, who runs the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal with her husband Gary Till, expressed her gratitude for those taking part in the mammoth task.

Gym owners Lea Jackson and Daniel Till.

The charity supports bowel cancer patients and fundraiser for research led by its patron Proffessor Jim Khan, including into the use of the Da Vinci robot at QA hospital.

Gary added: ‘Lorraine was diagnosed with bowel cancer a few years ago and Jim was her surgeon. After her recovery, we launched this charity and we’ve been raising funds ever since.

Pam Marshall runs Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal, in memory of Hannah Westbrook who died in 2004 from Hodgkin’s disease. Money raised by the orginisation primarily helps families of children with cancer have holidays.

Left to right - Josh Till and Vinnie Tricker, the DJs for the event.

Pam said: ‘Lea Jackson has been an absolutely amazing supporter – all the lads have – over the years. They’re always trying to think of mad things to do to raise funds for charity. Both charities today are close to everyone’s hearts and we’re very grateful that they’re selected us again.’

You can donate to the fundraiser via the gym’s localgiving.org page.

Some of the gym-goers taking part in the 24-hour fundraiser at Basecamp Gym.