Battle of Southsea: Open Ya Mouth CIC announce project to commemorate little known historical event
Open Ya Mouth CIC have announced the project which is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Southsea, a four-day riot which resulted in Southsea Common being open to the public. The little known historical event will be brought to life through a number of activities and events in the community, including a pop up exhibition and documentary film.
While the project will shed light on the event, its also aims to uncover new information with volunteers needed to assist. The significance of the event was highlighted by Jackson Batchelor from the Battle of Southsea Historical Society, who said: “The Battle of Southsea, which unfolded in August 1874, was a turning point in the history of Portsmouth. It was a four-day struggle between the Portsmouth Corporation and the town's residents over public access to the beach via Southsea Common.
"This significant event led to the common being freely accessible to the public. Regrettably, the historical significance of this common is not widely known locally, despite its continued use by thousands of residents each summer. Our mission is to unveil this captivating local history, which remains an integral part of Portsmouth's heritage.”
The project has been made possible by a £134,641 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and is supported by Portsmouth City Council. Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "“We’re delighted at the announcement of this project and what it means for Portsmouth, with this money it will bring a largely unknown aspect of Portsmouth’s rich heritage to life. Projects like this are important unless told it will be lost for future generations.”
Any new information uncovered though the project will form part of a pop up exhibition. There are also plans for art workshops, undertaken by Splodge Design, to take place at schools and community groups, a documentary film to be produced by Trash Arts Ltd, and a permanent monument to be designed in collaboration with artist Peter Codling.
There will be a public event on Saturday 3rd August 2024 celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Southsea in collaboration with The Castle Road Community Association CIC. If you are interested in being involved with the project, please contact [email protected]
