Retro Staycations is delighted to announce the arrival of the big yellow bus which made its way to the Island via Red Funnel ferries on Friday. Freshly retired from the highways of Houston, this is an iconic split-screen bus – known as a ‘skoolie’ by all US school kids, and is the only one of its kind on the Island. Texas once carried up to 71 kids to and from school each day.

It has now been meticulously restored and converted into a cosy living space, complete with all the amenities guests need for a truly memorable stay. From the fully equipped kitchen to the comfortable sleeping quarters, this bus has everything guests need from underfloor heating to a wood-burning stove and is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a one-of-a-kind experience.

American school bus. Pic Retro Staycations

Sleeping up to six people, it’s the perfect choice for families, couples, and groups of friends looking for a fun and quirky place to stay. The interior is decorated with a retro theme, complete with rustic furnishings that harken back to a bygone era. Guests can relax and unwind with stunning views of the downs or fire up the barbecue with local produce readily available from Hazelgrove Farm shop, where Retro Staycations is located.

With the original cab, driver’s seat and steering wheel fully intact, kids can travel anywhere their imagination cares to take them.

‘We are so excited to be offering this unique accommodation option to our guests,’ said Retro Staycations co-owner, Sarah Moss. ‘The American school bus is an iconic symbol of American culture, and we are thrilled to have one here on the Isle of Wight, alongside our fleet of original silver bullet American Airstream caravans - the coolest caravans in the world.

‘We can't wait for our guests to experience this unique and unforgettable stay.’To book a stay in the American school bus visit www.retrostaycations.co.uk. Texas is available to stay in for the Isle of Wight Festival weekend and all Jack Up Events including Jack up Summer Party in August, which takes place at the same location.

