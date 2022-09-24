The city's Guildhall has been decked out with bunting and filled with long benches populated by punters raising giant beer glasses as they clap, cheer, and sway along with the live music being performed on stage.

Festivities kicked off at 12pm today and will continue into the night.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer and folk festival and traditionally takes place in Munich.

Uni friends at the Oktoberfest. Pictured: Kayleigh Mulchrone 23, Ethan Williams 21, Anna Palmer 21 and Lacey Millard 23. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

Portsmouth has hosted an Oktoberfest celebration since 2016, and has sold 42,000 beer steins and more than 418,000 inches of sausage to tens of thousands of visitors over the years.

Many guests take the opportunity to dress up in appropriate attire - the gents in lederhosen and the ladies in barmaid-style dirndl dresses – and this year was no different.

Kayleigh Mulchrone, a 23-year-old marketing student at the university, was excited to attend her first Oktoberfest.

Gym friends swap lycra for lederhosen for the Oktoberfest. Pictured: Liam Sealby 27, Danny Barrett 34 and Matt crouch 38. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

Along with two friends, Kayleigh had come dressed as German barmaids and had just purchased giant two-pint beverages to enjoy.

She said: 'We thought we'd come for a girls day out, something exciting, meeting new people - a chance to have fun and dress up.'

Her friend and fellow marketing student Anna Palmer, 21, said: 'We can't all fly to Germany so this is a taste of Oktoberfest in Portsmouth.

'It's a nice community event that brings everyone together.

Crowie from Leicester-based Simon's Sausage. Picture: Mike Cooter (240922)

'At the moment a lot of events are freshers-orientated, but you get different ages here. Good vibes all around.'

Lacey Millard, a 23-year-old graduate who has moved back to Portsmouth, added: 'The benches are unreserved so you meet new people.

'It's so much fun, and it's so different to anything else.'

Dressed in green lederhosen was Ben Hodgson, an aircraft engineer on the Prince of Wales.

He told The News that he is particularly looking forward to the food at Oktoberfest.

'I'm a big bratwurst fan,' he explained.