But their hopes were quickly crushed when told the works would return later this evening.

Southern Water sparked outrage for ‘causing absolute chaos’ after carrying out ‘urgent works’ on the A3023 Langstone Road near Langstone High Street.

It led to long delays during rush hour on Wednesday evening that stretched onto the A27 and southbound on B2149 Havant.

Hampshire Highways posted that Southern Water was carrying out ‘urgent work’.

Throughout Thursday drivers continued to be subjected to congestion and delays caused by the works and temporary traffic signals.

However, motorists were offered a ray of light when live travel service Romanse announced on Twitter the lights had been cleared this afternoon. ‘The temp signals near Langstone High Street have now been cleared and the delays have now eased,’ a post on Twitter said.

Langstone Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

But drivers’ joy was short lived as a subsequent post shortly afterwards said: ‘We have just been advised that @SouthernWater will return to site this evening to complete the repairs and reinstate the excavation. This will be after the evening peak.’

The works and decision to carry them out during rush hour on Wednesday provoked anger from drivers. ‘Southern Water is causing absolute chaos on the roads this evening on and off Hayling Island due to non-emergency works on the main road,’ one said.

‘They decided to erect traffic lights on the main road an hour before rush hour.’

Another fumed: ‘Why aren't the police on Havant Road sorting out this gridlock? How is water an emergency? Couldn't they have done this after the rush hours? Absolutely crazy.’

Following Thursday’s announcement the signals had been cleared, drivers demanded clarity. One, responding to the thread, said: ‘And what about tomorrow and subsequent days?’

The two-way signal system in Langstone Road near The Ship Inn is set to last for 10 days.

Drivers leaving Hayling Island faced queues of more than 80 minutes on Thursday morning.

A statement from Southern Water said: ‘We're carrying out essential work on our sewer network on Langstone Road, Hayling Island.