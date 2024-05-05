Beltain at Butser Ancient Farm - Celtic Fire Festival wows crowds with burning of 40ft wickerman - In pictures

Hampshire played host to the ancient precursor to May Day celebrations which culminated in the burning of a 40ft wickerman.
By Joe Williams
Published 5th May 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 09:11 BST

WATCH: Fiery footage of wickerman burning on Butser Hill

The Beltain (also known as Beltane) is an ancient Iron Age precursor to May Day celebrations which was held at Butser Ancient Farm on Saturday, May 4. The event was a sell out with crowds flocking to experience live folk music, drumming troupes, axe throwing, handfasting, as well as the main event, the burning of the 40ft wickerman.

Here are 31 incredible pictures of crowds enjoying the festivities at the Beltain Celtic Fire Festival:

Adam Granger - leading the Pentacle Drummers - at the climax of the Beltain celebrations with the burning wickerman in the background.

1. Beltain Celtic Fire Festival

Adam Granger - leading the Pentacle Drummers - at the climax of the Beltain celebrations with the burning wickerman in the background. Photo: Mike Cooter

There were a number of performances at the festival including some Morris dancing with an edge from the Beltane Border Morris.

2. Morris Dancing but not as we know it

There were a number of performances at the festival including some Morris dancing with an edge from the Beltane Border Morris. Photo: Mike Cooter

The 40ft wickerman awaits his fait as the sunset procession heads his way.

3. The sunset procession

The 40ft wickerman awaits his fait as the sunset procession heads his way. Photo: Mike Cooter

Georgie Harris, Barney Nolan, and Toni Harris from Cowplain in their Beltain best.

4. Coordinated costumes

Georgie Harris, Barney Nolan, and Toni Harris from Cowplain in their Beltain best. Photo: Mike Cooter

