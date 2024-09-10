A Portsmouth football referee, known as Mr Marmite, has claimed he is a victim of “discrimination” from Hampshire FA after being banned from officiating matches.

Con De Costa

Con Da Costa, of Paulsgrove, has been left furious at being prevented from taking matches despite no longer being registered as a referee for Hampshire FA following a series of fallouts with the county’s football authority.

The 53-year-old, nicknamed Mr Marmite because people “either love or hate” him, said he was also sent information from a club secretary warning them they would face sanctions if they used him as a referee. Hampshire FA said it had made “no direct contact with any clubs in regards to specific appointments”.

Mr Da Costa, who has previously refereed in the Wessex League, believes that as a “free agent” he should be allowed to take charge of games if both sides agree. His latest ban came into force on August 26 for 154 days after being found guilty of two charges of improper conduct over social media comments.

Mr Da Costa, who said he is the “best local grassroots” referee, said of the ban: “I haven’t re-registered as a referee, so I am a member of the public, just like anyone else. Anyone can referee a match if no referee is appointed as long as both teams are in agreement.

“I am classed as a club referee. I am no different to Joe Bloggs doing the game, but they are allowed to do it? Why not me?

“I am not classed as a referee anymore, I have not registered, so am not connected to Hampshire FA or The FA. Why aren’t teams getting fined and having disciplinary hearings if the person across the street officiated a match, as they are the same as me now?”

Con Da Costa | Supplied

He added: “All they are interested in is the people who bow down to them, make them look good. It is discrimination, they hate any discrimination, but towards me it seems to be fine.

“I am not a yes man and never will be, I say it how it is. I am a normal bloke with a normal job who happens to be very good at officiating a football match.

“The teams are not happy, as they have officials who unfortunately are not strong enough or good enough. I look forward to when teams can have the best local grassroots referee back.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire FA said: “As a suspended participant, the referee is not permitted to undertake any football activities including refereeing, playing or coaching affiliated football until the suspension has been completed and served.

“As per The FA 2024-25 Handbook section 61.1, during a period of suspension, a participant will be suspended from playing in matches in the football category to which the suspension applies, as well as be suspended from acting as a match official. A participant is only able to return to acting as a match official within affiliated football once the suspension has been completed and served.

“Hampshire FA have made no direct contact with any clubs in regards to specific appointments. As stated previously, suspended participants are not permitted to undertake officiating duties within affiliated football until a suspension has been completed and served.”

Questioned on whether “free agents” can referee a match if agreed by both sides, the spokesperson added: “A suspension applies to an individual no matter whether they are a registered referee or not. A participant cannot partake in any football activities until the suspension has been lifted.”