Hampshire Constabulary has formed a partnership to offer bike marking events to help bicycle security.

During the events, people will have their bikes marked with a unique code that will then be put on the national Bike Register database, which will make it easier for police forces to find stolen bikes and reunite them with their owners.

It is also hoped that by having a code on the bike, it will act as a deterrent to potential thieves as it will make it harder for them to sell on.

Police Constable Clare Parry said: ‘We are working hard to try to reduce the number of cycle thefts in the city.

‘We are holding these free cycle marking events with our partners at Portsmouth City Council and the University of Portsmouth to help deter potential thieves and to make it easier for us to reunite bicycles with their rightful owners if they are stolen. We also sell good quality D locks at the Eastern Police Investigation Centre at a reduced price.

‘I would also urge people to follow our crime prevention advice, to make your bike less of a target for thieves.’

There are set to be a number of security bike marking events that span across Hampshire and people are being invited to attend to help protect their bike.

The next event will take place on September 29, between 1:30pm and 3:30pm, and will happen in between the university’s library and the Ravelin Sports Centre.

The event will be held on the last Thursday in October, November and January, at the same times.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: ‘Cycling is a great way for residents and students to get around the city as it's so flat and accessible and we encourage people to continue to travel in this way.

