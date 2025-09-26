An online petition has been launched in the wake of Billy Vigar’s death demanding that the football authorities take action over any brick and concrete structures around football pitches that pose a risk to players’ safety.

The petition was launched within hours of news that the 21-year-old Chichester City striker had died five days after sustaining a significant brain injury when crashing into a wall after running to try to keep the ball in play in City’s match at Wingate and Finchley FC.

Within 12 hours, the petition – which can be seen here – had more than 2,000 signatures.

Many people in football have been pointing out this is not the first incident of his kind. The highest profile one in recent times came at Twerton Park, Bath, when Bath City's Alex Fletcher had surgery and remained in a coma for five days following a crash into concrete in a game against Dulwich Hamlet in 2022.

Billy Vigar in action for Chichester City - his death has sparked the launch of a petition calling for brick and concrete structures near football pitches to be outlawed | Picture: Tommy McMillan

There were calls for change then – and those calls will be amplified now.

The new petition is accompanied by a full explanation of what is being demanded: “We, football lovers, urgently call for the removal of brick walls and other hard, immovable structures surrounding football pitches.

"This petition is driven by the heartbreaking death of Billy Vigar, a young and talented footballer whose life was tragically cut short after a collision with a pitch-side brick wall.

"Billy’s passing is not an isolated incident – countless players at all levels have suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, concussions and life-altering trauma, as a result of these dangerous barriers.

Wingate and Finch;ey's ground, where Billy Vigar was injured | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"Football is meant to be a sport of passion, skill, and community, not a place where a simple fall or a mistimed run can result in permanent injury or death. Yet many pitches, especially at grassroots and community level, remain bordered by solid brick walls placed only a few feet from the touchline.

"These walls serve no essential sporting purpose, yet they create an undeniable and avoidable hazard.

"Key Reasons for Urgent Action: Player Safety Must Come First… Football involves constant high-speed movement and frequent contact. Players can be pushed or trip at full pace with no time to stop. Hard, unyielding brick surfaces cause devastating injuries when struck, far worse than impact with a fence or padded barrier.

"Preventable Tragedies… The death of Billy Vigar is a stark reminder that these walls are not merely unsafe – they are lethal. Others have suffered broken limbs, spinal injuries, and head trauma. Each injury was predictable and entirely preventable.

"No Justifiable Purpose… Brick walls offer no benefit that cannot be achieved by safer alternatives such as mesh fencing, railings, or padded barriers. They do not significantly improve pitch security or spectator management compared to modern lightweight, impact-absorbing solutions.

"!Duty of Care… Clubs, local councils, and sports authorities have a legal and moral obligation to provide a safe environment. Allowing hazardous structures to remain once the danger is known is a breach of that duty.

"Our Demand… We call on local councils, football associations, governing bodies, and facility owners to: Immediately assess all football pitches for the presence of brick or concrete walls within the playing vicinity; Remove or replace these walls with safer alternatives (such as mesh fencing or padded railings) within a defined timeframe; Introduce strict guidelines prohibiting the construction of new hard-surface barriers near active playing areas.

"Billy Vigar’s death must be the last. We owe it to his memory – and to every player who steps onto a football pitch – to ensure that no one else suffers such a needless tragedy. Football should be a game of joy and community, not a place where preventable hazards claim young lives.

"Please sign and share this petition to demand immediate action and protect the safety of every player.”