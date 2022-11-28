Bird flu outbreak threatens to see Hampshire households short of a turkey this Christmas

Westlands Farm Shop in Meon Valley has noticed the pressure that has been caused by the outbreak, and have since sold a large portion of their bird stock – being snapped up by Christmas shoppers who are concerned about missing out this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry King, general manager at Westlands Farm Shop, said they source turkeys from a nearby farm on Portsdown Hill and he is hopeful that they will be able to supply turkey orders to their customers this year, but are warning people of the current situation sweeping across the country.

Harry King, general manager of Westlands Farm Shop in Meon Valley

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

The disease, which is highly contagious within live stock and poultry, can be found in animals such as ducks, chickens and turkeys and there is no readily available treatment for the flu, resulting in a high mortality rate amongst birds, as well as farmers having to cull live stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry said: ‘The nationwide outbreak is certainly putting pressure on turkey supplies and the demand is rising. We’ve seen brisk trade from people placing their Christmas meat orders in good time ahead of Christmas and have already sold over half of our festive birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad