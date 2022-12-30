Penny has dedicated her adult life to fundraising and offering help to people who have got sight loss or have gone completely blind. Also known as the Blind Baker, Penny lost her sight when she was in the Royal Navy and has since been trying to help people who have experienced the same thing. She has raised thousands of pounds for sight loss charities and never fails to offer a helping hand.

She said: ‘I am a bit taken aback, what an amazing honour, it is really thrilling.

Penny Melville-Brown OBE