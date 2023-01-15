SEE inside this four bedroom Drayton family home that has a charging point for electric cars.

This four bedroom home is situated near local amenities and is a stone's throw from public transport links such as the Cosham train station, as well as being near bus routes.

This property is also located near the Queen Alexandra Hospital and is not far from Portsmouth city centre.

There are four bedrooms, three of which are double and one is a single bedroom which is currently being used as an office space.

Throughout, there is a neutral colour palette, making it easy for the latest buyer to move in straight away. The kitchen is contemporary and stylish with an l shape unit, as well as having plenty of storage to use.

This home also has a shower room, a cloakroom and a generously sized back garden. A large garage is connected to the property and it has enough space for a car or it could be used as a workshop space.

This property is currently on the market for £500,000 and for more information, contact Town and Country Southern Estate Agents on 023 93 277 288.

