The Sea Angling Classic, to take place from July 23 to 25, is set to emphasise the importance of conservation and the environment, and aims to encourage the next generation of anglers.

This event will take place ahead of the full competition, which will take place in 2022 and is estimated to bring around 400 boats and 1,200 anglers to the Solent.

The competition is being run by Angling Spirit, the organisation behind the World Carp Classic, World Predator Classic and World Street Fishing competitions.

Using the prolific diverse fishing grounds of the Solent, the event will initially run out of Chichester, Langstone, and Portsmouth Harbours, with the event headquarters based at the Angling Spirit head offices and marine training facilities in Emsworth and Northney Marina.

As well as highlighting the Solent’s flora and fauna, The Angling Trust will be bringing newcomers into the sport with a special children’s fishing academy running each day.

A reception launch will take place at Northney Marina on the Friday, and the following two days will see a boat parade up Chichester Harbour to the start line for a competition.

Shore clean-ups removing any litter and rubbish left behind and a children’s fishing academy will also take place over the weekend, before an evening prizegiving on the Sunday.

Ross Honey, Angling Spirit and Sea Angling Classic founder, said: ‘This will be an event like no other, encompassing a vast spectrum of elements and initiatives covering conservation and the environment, vital marine research, education, business networking and a boost to the local economy as well as the welfare of the wide range of fish species in the Solent.

‘We are now formally inviting media and friends as our guests to attend the launch function and be part of history in the making, competing for great prizes while also experiencing the thrills and excitement of what will be in store for those at the full competition in summer 2022.

Ross McNally from Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, which has already pledged its full support for the event, said: ‘There is a lot of enthusiasm about this from the business communities.

‘It actually sits squarely with the aims and objectives of businesses right across the Solent. ‘This is so much more than just the event itself. When we see how we can engage with schools, the young people and the next generation, how it’s about supporting the environment and clean growth, these are what businesses are picking up on and being really enthusiastic about.

‘This is the kind of global event we want to attract to this area. It really is placing the Solent and our beautiful coastal environment on the map.

‘Next year’s competition will attract a large audience, which is very good for tourism, for the values of the communities and the values of the places themselves.’

For more information about the Sea Angling Classic events in 2021 and 2022, visit the website at seaanglingclassic.com.

