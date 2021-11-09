Body found in search for missing Southampton boy Marcel Wochna, 15, after three-day search

THE body of a teenager has been found during the search for a missing boy in Southampton.

The missing teenager's body was found

The family of missing Marcel Wochna, 15, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police have confirmed.

Identification of the body has taken place, police said.

Marcel was in the Cobden Bridge area of the city at around 11.55pm on Sunday.

He was spotted entering the water and was not seen afterwards.

