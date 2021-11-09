Body found in search for missing Southampton boy Marcel Wochna, 15, after three-day search
THE body of a teenager has been found during the search for a missing boy in Southampton.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 8:39 pm
The family of missing Marcel Wochna, 15, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police have confirmed.
Read More
Read MoreGosport police 'very concerned' about welfare of missing 19-year-old last seen a...
Identification of the body has taken place, police said.
Marcel was in the Cobden Bridge area of the city at around 11.55pm on Sunday.
He was spotted entering the water and was not seen afterwards.