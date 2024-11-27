Body of man found in Waterlooville woodland after desperate police hunt

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:29 BST

A frantic police hunt to find a man resulted in a “sad outcome” after his body was found in Waterlooville woodland.

A National Police Air Service helicopter.
A National Police Air Service helicopter.

A manhunt was launched on Monday after concerns were raised for the missing man, aged in his 40s, around 8pm.

Offices on the ground carried out a desperate search while a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was deployed from Bournemouth to help in the hunt. However, the man’s body was found around midnight in woodland near the centre of Waterlooville - just over four hours after the missing persons report was made.

A police spokesperson said: “A missing person report was made to police at 7.48pm on 25 November. Shortly after midnight that same evening, officers investigating this report located the body of a man in woodland in the Waterlooville area.

“Next of kin for the missing man were notified of the death, and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.”

A NPAS spokesperson said the search had a “sad outcome”, adding: “At 11.12pm on Monday a police helicopter crew from NPAS Bournemouth was deployed to the Waterlooville area to support Hampshire Police in their search for a man for whom there was concern for his welfare. Total flying time was one hour and 27 minutes.”

