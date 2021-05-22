Boiler explosion sparks Fratton house blaze as occupants forced to flee
FOUR people were forced to flee to safety last night after a boiler explosion left a house ‘well alight’.
Southsea and Cosham fire crews battled the blaze in Sheffield Road, Fratton, that erupted at 10.20pm last night.
The occupants of the converted property, thought to be aged in their 50s and 60s, were unharmed following the incident.
Three trucks with 12 firefighters attended before bringing the fire under control using four breathing apparatus and hose reels – with the inferno extinguished by 11.30pm.
‘The boiler explosion happened in a back room and was contained there,’ an attending firefighter said. ‘It was really going so everyone did well to stop it.’