Bond movie crews 'filmed No Time to Die scenes' in the Solent

The upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die has been filming in the Solent. Picture: EON Productions/PA Wire

Movies crews have been spotted shooting scenes in the waters between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight in 2019.

According to the Island Echo the filming is part of the shoot for the 25th film in the hugely popular Bond franchise.

The paper reports that there had been an unusual amount of activity off the coast of Cowes and Yarmouth including boats with cameras and helicopters flying over.

However James Bond himself Daniel Craig was not been spotted in the Solent.

HMS Dragon, a Type 45 warship based in Portsmouth, was also used during the filming of the 25th Bond movie – in scenes filmed in secret pre-pandemic.

She could be spotted in the final trailer for No Time to Die.

Earlier in 2019, the Isle of Wight County Press reported that crew members for ‘No Time to Die’ were spotted filming on the island at the end of July.

The paper reported that eagle-eyed 007 fans saw a naval ship being used for the filming as well as a helicopter landing.

It was also reported that film crew stayed at the family-run Eversley Hotel in Ventnor during that earlier shoot.

Karen Stritton, from the Eversley Hotel, said: ‘I could tell you all about it, but then I'll have to kill you.’

In ‘No Time to Die’ Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as the famous spy for what will be the last time in ‘No Time to Die’ which will finally hit cinemas on Thursday.

Rami Malek plays the villain in the film while Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen also join the cast.

Ralph Fiennes will return as M and Ben Whishaw will also play Q once again, while Léa Seydoux reprises her role from Spectre and Naomie Harris returns as Miss Moneypenny.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the film and Fleabag/ Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge was part of the writing staff on the film.