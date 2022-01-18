Boy, 17, killed on motorcycle on Botley Road in Curdridge - Hampshire police appeal for witnesses
A 17-year-old boy riding a motorbike was killed in a crash in a Hampshire village.
The accident happened in Botley Road in Curdridge just after 6pm on Friday when the black Yamaha motorcycle was in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Caddy.
Read More
Police say the motorcyclist, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.A spokeswoman said: ‘His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
‘The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 50s, was not injured.’
The road was closed for about five hours on Friday night while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or has dash cam footage of the crash or the moments leading up to it has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting 44220018096, Operation Orient.