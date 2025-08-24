Sensational Bradley Simpson performance at Victorious Festival - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 16:24 BST

The sun was shining down on the fabulous performance from Bradley Simpson at Victorious Festival.

The songwriter and frontman of British band The Vamps delighted fans with his solo appearance on the Common Stage this afternoon (Sunday, August 24).

See our picture galley of his performance - by Marcin Jedrysiak

For all the highlights of the Victorious Festival see our live blog

Pictured: Victorious Festival 2025 hundreds of people has attended to the Bradley Simpson performance at common stage. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Bradley Simpson

Pictured: Victorious Festival 2025 hundreds of people has attended to the Bradley Simpson performance at common stage. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Bradley Simpson performs at common stage. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Bradley Simpson

Bradley Simpson performs at common stage. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Bradley Simpson performance at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Bradley Simpson

Bradley Simpson performance at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Bradley Simpson performance at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Bradley Simpson

Bradley Simpson performance at Victorious Festival Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

