Breast cancer survivor Sara Gohl has completed the Come Fly with Gi challenge, where she joined celebrities such as Giovanna Fletcher, Emma Willis, and Gemma Atkinson in a bid to raise money and awareness of breast cancer.

Sara trekked with a star-studded crew of celebrities across 75 miles of some of the toughest terrain in the Scottish Highland to raise funds for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!.

She has called this five day challenge ‘an experience of a lifetime’, describing Gemma Atkinson, team captain on the adventure, as ‘a really natural, down-to-earth and beautiful person inside and out - she was one of the girls’, and also said that Giovanna Fletcher was ‘the heart of the trek’.

Becky Carpenter, owner of Hampshire Wick, Sara Gohl, and Di Amey, owner of The Wild Tea Bar

Sara is delighted to have raised more than £4,500, and has thanked local companies Hampshire Wick and The Wild Tea Bar for collaborating with her on the challenge.

Each business agreed to donate percentages of their sales to CoppaFeel! to help Sara raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Sara said: ‘It was great to match my passion for charity work with my love and experience of small businesses.

Sara and Gemma Atkinson

‘Both Hampshire Wick and The Wild Tea Bar are new businesses to the Clanfield and Horndean area and I knew straight away we could work well together for the benefit of all.’

Becky Carpenter, co-founder of Hampshire Wick, said: ‘We love supporting good causes and local people, so when we heard about Sara's trek for Coppafeel! we were delighted to join forces with her for such an important charity.

‘Sara's story is inspirational and we couldn't be prouder to be supporting her to raise not only funds, but awareness for an issue that affects so many.’

Diane Amey, founder of The Wild Tea Bar, said: ‘When Hampshire Wick told us about an inspirational local lady trekking over 60 miles for charity we just had to send her and her team mates some morale in the form of brownies to keep them ticking over when the trek got tough.

Sara and Giovanna Fletcher

‘We were so touched by Sara's story that we decided to get involved with the fundraising element too.

‘Sara and her team are awesome, a massive achievement to raise awareness for the CoppaFeel! charity.’

Both businesses have donated some of their sales to Sara's fundraising and are now offering The News readers a special introductory ‘support local’ discount code.

Quote code NEWS10 to receive 10 per cent off any purchase with Hampshire Wick and also 10 per cent off any of the ‘nourish yourself’ range from The Wild Tea Bar. Delivery is also available.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Sara is urging people to check their chests and get to learn what their normal is.

More information about how to check your breasts can be found on the CoppaFeel! website.

Visit coppafeel.enthuse.com/pf/sara-gohl to support Sara’s fundraising efforts.

