News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brendoncare's Good Companion Pub Club has celebrated turning nine

MEMBERS of a community club have come together to celebrate another year of friendship.

By Sophie Lewis
41 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 2:05pm
Good Companion Club members have celebrated the club turning nine.
Good Companion Club members have celebrated the club turning nine.

Brendoncare’s Good Companion Pub Club began in January 2014, and since then it has blossomed into a group of friends that offer support to one another.

Club members have been meeting every Monday morning at the Good Companion pub in Eastern Road, Milton, and recently marked the club’s birthday as it turns nine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The clubs are run by Brendoncare, a Winchester-based charity that provides community services and care homes for older people.

SEE ALSO: You, Season 4: Will there be a season 5? When does season 4 part two come out? Can you watch You on Netflix?

Most Popular

Pauline Piper was one of the first volunteers to lead the club, joining on the first day it opened. She said: ‘Initially, I came along as a member with a view to volunteering but after the first week, I realised I had to volunteer as I knew I could make a difference.

‘It has made such a difference to my life and I look forward to seeing everyone each week. I get as much out of the club as I put into it. I’d like to think I make the members smile and we have good times at the club.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order to celebrate, the members came together and had birthday cake whilst looking back over the last nine years.

Pauline added: ‘Sometimes for many of the members, it’s their only outing during the week. They all look forward to coming and always leave with a smile on their face. I never thought I would be here nine years later but that’s how much it means to me.’

NetflixWinchester