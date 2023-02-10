Good Companion Club members have celebrated the club turning nine.

Brendoncare’s Good Companion Pub Club began in January 2014, and since then it has blossomed into a group of friends that offer support to one another.

Club members have been meeting every Monday morning at the Good Companion pub in Eastern Road, Milton, and recently marked the club’s birthday as it turns nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs are run by Brendoncare, a Winchester-based charity that provides community services and care homes for older people.

Pauline Piper was one of the first volunteers to lead the club, joining on the first day it opened. She said: ‘Initially, I came along as a member with a view to volunteering but after the first week, I realised I had to volunteer as I knew I could make a difference.

‘It has made such a difference to my life and I look forward to seeing everyone each week. I get as much out of the club as I put into it. I’d like to think I make the members smile and we have good times at the club.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to celebrate, the members came together and had birthday cake whilst looking back over the last nine years.