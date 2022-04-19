Bride 'runs' down the aisle as couple wed in Portsmouth at a 'sentimental' wedding

Ieva and Dan Acourt were married on March 10 at Portsmouth Register Office, on a ‘sunny’ day that brought their two families together and put an end to feuds, as they started their lives together.‘I wasn’t nervous, I was happy, I couldn’t wait for the day to come,’ says Ieva.There were tears of joy from the bride as her father swept Ieva down the aisle.‘My uncle joked that Ieva was running down the aisle, not walking,’ adds Dan.The pair were joined by 20 close friends and family at the ceremony, and 40 who headed back to the Alexandra Bowling & Social Club, at Hilsea, for a party and ‘a lot of cake’.‘What is a wedding without cake,’ laughs Ieva.The Paulsgrove couple had not one, but two major milestones to celebrate together on the day, as they prepare to welcome their new baby boy, Georgie, into the world in June.