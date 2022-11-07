The crowd gathered in front of The Polish Memorial in Kingston Cemetery to pay their respects to those who gave their lives in war. Candles were lit at the foot of the monument, with poppy wreaths placed alongside them.

Local dignitaries and people of all ages stood together to pay their respects. Adrian Krajewski, member of the Friends of The Polish Memorial, said: ‘I’m really pleased with what I’ve seen, lots of people arrived to commemorate our soldiers and underline Polish-British relations in Portsmouth.

People of all ages gathered at Kingston Cemetery to mark the occasion. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

‘It’s so important to build these relationships through this event, as the story on the monument showed the first Polish community in the UK. It shows the young people that history. We all have to learn from history.’

The commemoration on All Saints Day is held every year in memory of the military personnel who took part in the November Uprising of 1830 against Russian oppressors.

Exiles on the ship Marianne, 212 in total, were sailing to America from Gdansk when a storm forced them to take cover in Portsmouth on February 14, 1834.

Locals took it upon themselves to help the soldiers, organising charity events and fundraisers, with many of them settling and having families in the area.

Members of the British and Polish communities gathered to commemorate participants of the Polish uprising in 1830 against Russia. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

At yesterday’s ceremony, mourners sang the Lord’s Prayer in full voice. Wreaths were laid by association members, the lord mayor councillor Hugh Mason, Portsmouth city council leader, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, and others. Everyone gave a stirring rendition of the Polish and British National Anthems.

At the foot of the monument, one stone was left from relatives of a fallen soldier – Marcin Gruszecki. Speaking about the turnout, Mr Krajewski added: ‘Even with the harsh weather conditions, so many people arrived. I cannot diminish its importance, this shows friendships between the British and Polish started earlier before World War Two, and positive input the community has had here.’

Agnieszka Michalska, who runs the Polish community school in Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s such an honour and joy to see both Polish and English people come here, and all the generations, especially the little ones.

‘It’s great that they learn but also remember those who fought for freedom and for us to now live peaceful, and we can enjoy our beautiful land.’

Despite the pouring rain, the crowd gathered in their numbers to commemorate those who gave their lives for freedom. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Ms Michalska said the school teaches children aged four to 11 about the sacrifices made by soldiers who fought for freedom. Mr Vernon-Jackon said this year’s ceremony is more poignant than ever.

He added: ‘This memorial is for people who thought against the Russian occupation of their country, what can be more important this year, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to come and remember people who fought against oppression, and who ended up living here in Portsmouth when they were driven out of their own country.

‘It is right that we remember the lessons of history each and every year. The Polish community do this brilliantly.’

The Polish Memorial in Kingston Cemetery, Portsmouth. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Krystyna Jenzy, president of Friends of Polish Veterans Association Southampton, who laid a wreath, said: ‘We keep traditions going and remember all our veterans, because they fought for the freedom we have today.’

