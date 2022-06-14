In celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year on the throne, The Not Forgotten, a British Armed Forces charity for wounded, sick and injured serving and ex-military personnel, brought their ‘Anyone For Tea’ tour bus to the Waitrose car park in Locks Heath on June 13.

Part of a 10-day road trip, the tour aims to raise awareness of the charity’s work and brought entertainment, cheer and chat to UK veterans, serving personnel and their friends and families.

The 'Anyone for Tea?' tour bus.

Journalist Dame Esther Rantzen was on hand to lend her support along with councillor Michael Ford, the major of Fareham and the mayoress, Anne Ford.