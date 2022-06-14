Portsmouth Funkidz 'Dance for Diabetes' to help raise money for Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation

‘Dance for Diabetes’ was created through a partnership with the Diabetes Foundation and Funkidz Dance Limited, a Portsmouth based dance school.

The collaboration saw over 1,500 children take part in the dance event from schools across Portsmouth including: Westover Primary, Northern Federation Infant and Juniors and Kings Academy College Park Infant and Juniors.

The children have raised a staggering £7,762, which has been split equally between the Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation, and the schools involved, which can either be kept for school resources or donated to a charity of their choice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FunKidz in the playground

Tim Green, DRWF’s Head of Community Fundraising, said: ‘We are extremely proud to have partnered with Samantha and FunKidz for this new fundraising event. The ‘Dance for Diabetes’ concept enabled every child to have the opportunity to be involved, keep active and fundraise for a local charity, all during school time.”

Each school had access to a choreographed dance which they learnt through a series of videos during school time. The children were also able to retrieve the videos from online platforms which enabled them to practise and home.

The partnership had five aims that they wanted to achieve when creating the ‘Dance for Diabetes’ project which consisted of promoting mental and physical health, developing new skills and nurturing new friendships, fundraising and exploring dance.

(Left to right) Megan Jansen, Samantha Collins, Lydia Mackett

Samantha Collins, Director of FunKidz Dance Limited said, ‘Working alongside DRWF is so important to me as it’s a condition that not only impacts my family directly but affects so many of our children’s families too. This lifelong condition is something we don’t speak about enough, so I am thrilled to be able to raise awareness and funds by organising this danceathon.’

Samantha and Tim visited the schools involved to watch the children perform their routines alongside their teachers, and they both agreed that it was a ‘fantastic celebration of keeping active, collaborating with friends and having lots of fun.’