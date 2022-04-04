Brittany Ferries new eco flagship back on the move after breaking down in Spain

The Salamanca broke down on Saturday – a week after her maiden voyage – leaving hundreds of passengers in the lurch.

The ferry, which is the first in the UK to run off liquefied natural gas (LNG) rather than the more polluting fuel, suffered the fault after arriving at Bilbao port in Spain.

Brittany Ferries Salamanca ship pictured in Spain after breaking down

Engineers rushed to bring a replacement part for the vessel, which finally set sail yesterday evening – after a 24-hour delay.

The ship, which can accommodate 600 passengers and has been described by Brittany Ferries as a ‘floating hotel’, is expected to arrive back in Portsmouth this evening.

Brittany Ferries has since apologised for the delay and insisted it acted as swiftly as possible to fix the broken engine.

A spokesman added: ‘We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience to all passengers, both those on board and those whose sailings will be affected by amended schedules in the days ahead.’

Adam Yates from Portsmouth with his partner Katrina Reizere, his mum Debbie, right.

The apology comes after passengers criticised the firm’s handling of the breakdown.

Adam Yates from Portsmouth was forced to stay on the ship overnight with his partner Katrina Reizere, his mum Debbie and dog Dozer, while the vessel was being repaired.

Describing the situation, the 33-year-old told The News: ‘It’s been an absolute disaster. There’s been a complete lack of communication and the staff have had an attitude.

‘Everyone is furious and disappointed. It started off as a laugh. We thought we might be able to get a few beers or wines for free. But then when we were told that nothing is free and we will only get two bottles of water, the mood really changed. Everyone is completely hacked off.’

He added he had asked if he could leave the ship, which is docked in Spain, to stay in a hotel overnight but claimed he was given an ultimatum by staff.

‘They basically told us if we leave, we won’t be allowed back on,’ he said. ‘So we’re trapped on this boat. My partner said it feels like we’re hostages on a ferry.

