The Die Hard star has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which has affected his cognitive abilities.

According to the NHS, aphasia is more common in people over the age of 65.

Actress Rumer Willis, 33, revealed the news on Instagram yesterday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce Willis' family shared the news in an Instagram post. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

In a statement, the family said it had been ‘really challenging time’ for them and thanked fans for their ‘continued love, compassion and support’.

She said: ‘To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

‘As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.’

Willis has starred in many blockbuster films over the years, including Pulp Fiction, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom, 12 Monkeys and Looper.

Hollywood stars have rallied around the actor as a show of support.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cindy Crawford and Rita Wilson were among them.

Actress and writer Curtis said: ‘Grace and guts! Love to you all!’, while supermodel Crawford shared a praying hands emoji.

Cheers star Kirstie Alley tweeted: ‘Terribly Sad news.

‘I’m just happy Bruce has such an awesome support system.

‘Great guy great actor great family. winning combination for.’

Actress Wilson added: ‘My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family.

‘So thankful you shared this with us.

‘Keeping you all in our prayers.’

Willis’ Deadlock co-star Matthew Marsden posted on Twitter: ‘I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies.

‘This is very sad. Legend.’

Seth Green, whose credits include Austin Powers and Scooby-Doo 2, tweeted: ‘I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us.

‘Hugs and love for the whole family – thank you for sharing him with us all.’

Willis married actress Demi Moore in 1987 and had his three eldest children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The pair separated in 2000 but remained on amicable terms and Willis married actress Emma Heming in 2009.

The pair also share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

Following the family post, Scout posted on her Instagram story: ‘The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away.

‘Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family!’

Willis has been nominated for multiple awards including five Golden Globes, of which he has won one, and three Primetime Emmys, of which he won two.

In 2006, he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron