Victorian ships, ponies with carts and wooden barns were set up to film scenes from the BBC and FX six-part series in Buckler's Hard, in the New Forest.

Actor Tom Hardy is the executive producer alongside Ridley Scott and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman has been cast as Miss Havisham and Fionn Whitebread as Pip.

Cast and crew for the new version of Great Expectations spotted in Hampshire. Picture: SWNS

Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle and Matt Berry are also due to feature.

The scenes were spotted by a chef working at nearby hotel, who filmed them through the window of his accommodation.

Extras were seen walking about in traditional rural Victorian dress, with real horses used to pull wooden traps.

Straw-roofed barns were built, and wicker baskets and fishing nets were strewn on the ground to create the feel of a 19th century dockland.

Large wooden ships can be seen moored on the Beaulieu River that runs through the 18th century shipbuilding hamlet, which is around two miles south of Beaulieu.

Great Expectations is the story of an orphan nicknamed Pip as he goes through education, set in Kent and London in the early to mid-19th century.

Charles Dickens, who was born in Portsmouth, first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was published as a novel.

Videos were taken between March 8 and 10, 2022.

