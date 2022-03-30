Rachael Hawnt will appear as a contestant in the upcoming final after embodying the essence of music icon, Cher.

She wowed fans, national audiences, and the judges to reach the crescendo of the show – airing this Saturday.

For Rachael, a music producer and writer as well as a performer, it is a huge achievement.

She told The News: ‘I feel very very lucky

‘There is so much talent on the show, and I didn’t have a clue I was going to get drawn and reach the final.

‘I did this for fun, so this is a huge surprise.’

Professional musician Rachael Hawnt from Southsea who will appear on the ITV Starstruck final, on Saturday.

Starstruck, hosted by former X-Factor contestant Olly Murs, is a unique version of Stars in Their Eyes - with a twist.

Performers take on the personas of famous music stars by performing their greatest hits.

Rachael said it took months of practicing and support to get her performances as Cher right, as she had never impersonated anyone before.

She said: ‘It was a massive challenge because she’s such an icon and one of the biggest female stars in the world.

Rachael is not a stranger to performing in the finals of music shows, having previously been a finalist on All Together Now, on BBC One. Picture: Rachael Hawnt.

‘To try and get that right was nerve-racking, because so many people know who she is, and her songs are close to their hearts.

‘You don’t want to get it wrong.’

The singer performed ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ as a trio, with two other singers, and a stellar rendition of ‘Strong Enough’ in the sing off to reach the final.

Six contestants will battle it out for a chance to win £50,000.

Rachael Hawnt had to embody the persona of Cher to get her way to the Starstruck final.

Rachael is no stranger to big occasions, having previously been a finalist on All Together Now, a BBC One music competition.

She thanks her fans for all their support on her social media platforms, and is backing herself despite the trepidation and excitement about the final.

She said: ‘The competition is really tough, and the people in it are amazing.

‘I’m nervous already and it is only a few days until the show, but it’s only natural as i want to do well.

‘I’m just keeping my fingers crossed and my feet on the ground, and we’ll see what happens.’

Tune into ITV on Saturday, March 26 at 8.30pm to watch.

