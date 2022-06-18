Brune Park Community School, in Military Road, was seriously damaged by the blaze, which ignited shortly before 5.53pm.

More than 40 firefighters from across the county were mobilised to tackle fire, which took hold in a recently-closed building at Brune Park.

Firefighters pictured at Brune Park Community School fighting a blaze at one of the site's buildings. Photo: Simmone Prager

Photos shared on social media show smoke billowing from the roof of one of the school’s buildings.

It’s understood the building has already been earmarked for demolition and had previously been the home of the school’s history and geography departments.

Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Portchester, Southsea, Wickham, Hightown, Eastleigh battled for almost three hours to get the fire under control.

In all, emergency crews used 17 breathing apparatus sets and two main jets to finally quell the flames, which are understood to have ignited on a flat roof on the first floor.

Ella-Mai Mcintosh-Sayles, 12, captured this photo of the Brune Park fire.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said approximately 10 per cent of the building had been destroyed.

Officers managed to extinguish the blaze by 9.25pm.

The dramatic fight to quell the flames was watched by dozens of people outside the school’s boundaries.

Among them was Year 7 pupil Ella-Mai Mcintosh-Sayles from Rowner.

Speaking to The News with the permission of her mother, the 12-year-old said: ‘I just couldn’t believe it, it was actually pretty crazy to see my own school on fire. The whole building was surrounded by firefighters.

‘There were seven fire engines and four police cars. We saw the building was on fire and we could flames coming out the roof, walls and windows.

‘I could see firefighters that were climbing in and out of a broken window making sure nobody was in the building.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been informed. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Firefighters carried out a further inspection of the building at 7am, with a fire and rescue spokeswoman saying no further action will be taken.

Brune Park Community School is home to more than 1,330 pupils aged between 11 and 16.