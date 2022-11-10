Firefighters scrambled to the scene of the blaze just before 3am, where the property was ‘engulfed in flames’. Police were also on hand.

The inferno took place in Botley Road, Romsey, and the resident was somehow unharmed. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Crews arrived shortly before 3am to find the Botley Road property engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived at the bungalow to see it 'engulfed in flames.' Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

‘The occupant of the Romsey bungalow had safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The power supply was isolated and Hampshire Police officers were on the scene to close the road.

‘Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters from Romsey, Eastleigh and Redbridge stopped the fire using hose reels and jets before damping down. The stop message came in at 6:17.

‘Fire Investigation Officers will visit the scene this morning to ascertain the cause of the blaze. One crew will also return to check for any remaining hotspots and conduct Safe and Well visits at neighbouring addresses.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.