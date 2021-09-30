From October 4, day visitors will be welcomed at Bunn Leisure in Selsey.

Guests can book on the website to swim in the Waterfront Quays Oasis Bay water complex, which has lane swimming, a megasplash waterslide, and a lazy river along with a viewing gallery.

The park has one of only two wave riders in the country, as well as mini golf, several restaurants and Millie’s cookies concessions.

The arcades have all been upgraded with new interactive games as well as the traditional penny machines.

There are also 20ft high soft play structures for children to enjoy.

Cove UK has invested over £14m upgrading and developing the Bunn Leisure resort park.

Mark Seaton, Cove UK managing director, said: We are delighted to be able to open our Bunn Leisure resort park to day visitors.

‘It’s been a very hard year for everyone in hospitality especially in terms of Covid and the challenges around recruitment.

‘Whilst we hope to have given all our holidaymakers and owners the best experience in 2021, we have not been able to offer our facilities to non-holidaymakers and non-owners until now.

‘We hope that the local community enjoy the exciting new activities and improvements we have made to the park.’

Day visits can be booked and pre-paid for via the website from Monday to Fridays, from October 4 until December 31, excluding October half term.

The cost for adult entry swimming is £8, children (aged four to 16) is £4 and seniors is £5.

