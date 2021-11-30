Bus and car crash in Leigh Park causing heavy delays for rush hour drivers

A CRASH involving a car and bus has caused heavy traffic congestion in Leigh Park this morning.

Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:06 am
The incident involving a silver saloon car and a Stagecoach number 37 bus happened on Purbrook Way at the junction with Park House Farm Way at 7.45am causing damage to both vehicles.

The bus moved out of the road after it was causing heavy congestion but traffic was still queuing back to the A3(M) road bridge and other surrounding roads.

A car and bus crashed on Purbrook Way at the junction with Park House Farm Way in Leigh Park. Pic Bob Hind

No one was injured.

