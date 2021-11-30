Crash on M3 causing heavy delays backing onto M27 as lane blocked

A CRASH on the M3 is causing heavy delays stretching back onto the M27 this morning.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 8:13 am

A lane has been left blocked northbound following the crash between junction 12 Chandlers Ford and junction 11 Winchester.

Live travel service Romanse has reported ‘heavy delays’ that are backed onto junction 5 of the M27.

Travel news
