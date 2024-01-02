Butlin’s Bognor Regis has invested £15m on a brand new indoor activity centre which will be equipped with escape rooms, high-tech mini golf and much more.

The popular holiday destination has announced that it will be opening the doors of its new PLAYXPERIENCE venue in September 2024. The 50,000 square foot centre will have a range of things on offer including a space dedicated to the latest in VR gaming.

The multi-million pound PLAYXPERIENCE will be set over two floors and it will be open all day and throughout the evening - the nine immersive experiences and the activity centre’s café and bar will also create a total of 37 jobs. As well as the opening of PLAYXPERIENCE, the resort’s newest venue, Studio 36, will be made permanent. Originally installed during Covid as a solution to social distancing, Studio 36 is now home to all headline acts and the venue will be made permanent this year. The works are due to be finished by early summer which will also mean the venue can be used on Big Weekenders so acts can perform to over 3,000 guests.

Nikki Ratcliffe, Butlin’s Bognor Regis resort director said: “2024 is going to be an incredible year at Butlin’s Bognor Regis. The opening of PLAYXPERIENCE is going to significantly enhance our guests’ experience on both family breaks and our adult only Big Weekenders. Nowhere else does fun and entertainment like Butlin’s, so PLAYXPERIENCE opening its doors in Bognor will take already jam-packed holidays to a new level.