If you are someone that enjoys taking a leisurely stroll in a beautiful setting, then look no further because Hampshire is home to a long list of perfect walking spots.

From the popular seafront walk to Foxes Forest and Farlington Marsh, there are so many hidden walking treasures tucked away within the city and its surrounding areas. The News’ readers have had their say on their favourite walks in the area – and they will not dissapoint.

If you enjoy taking a stroll through a place bursting with history, then Old Portsmouth is the one for you – or if you prefer a quiet and picturesque nature setting, then Portchester Castle or Holly Hill could be for you.

Here are 11 stunning walking spots in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas:

Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth Portsdown Hill provides ample opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of Portsmouth and it is only a stone's throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Southsea Seafront, Portsmouth Southsea seafront is a popular choice with locals as it offers a range of everything. From coffee shops to stop off at to stunning views, the beach is a lovely place to walk.