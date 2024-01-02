News you can trust since 1877
In pictures: These 11 picturesque walks in Hampshire are not to be missed, according to our readers

If you are someone that enjoys taking a leisurely stroll in a beautiful setting, then look no further because Hampshire is home to a long list of perfect walking spots.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT

From the popular seafront walk to Foxes Forest and Farlington Marsh, there are so many hidden walking treasures tucked away within the city and its surrounding areas. The News’ readers have had their say on their favourite walks in the area – and they will not dissapoint.

If you enjoy taking a stroll through a place bursting with history, then Old Portsmouth is the one for you – or if you prefer a quiet and picturesque nature setting, then Portchester Castle or Holly Hill could be for you.

Here are 11 stunning walking spots in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas:

There are a number of different places in the city and the surrounding areas that are perfect if you are looking for a scenic stroll.

1. Best walks in the area

Portsdown Hill provides ample opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of Portsmouth and it is only a stone's throw away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

2. Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth

Southsea seafront is a popular choice with locals as it offers a range of everything. From coffee shops to stop off at to stunning views, the beach is a lovely place to walk. Picture: Sarah Standing (180723-6722)

3. Southsea Seafront, Portsmouth

Portchester Castle is a lovely place to go to for a stroll.

4. Portchester Castle

