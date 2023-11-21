Campaigners battling to save a popular Portsmouth pub that has been at the centre of a community for generations have received a welcome boost as support ramps up.

The Manor House pub in Court Lane, Drayton, is set to close its doors following a shock announcement by the pub’s owner Greene King.

The pub has been the bedrock of Drayton for generations and locals are up in arms about the imminent closure of the last watering hole in Drayton – which only underwent a six figure refurbishment before reopening in March 2020. A petition with around 1,750 signatures has called for the pub to be saved.

The Manor House pub in Drayton. Pic: Google

Now campaign group Save the Manor House has now announced Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt has backed efforts to save the pub along with councillors in the area.

A post from the group on Facebook said: “We have had responses from all of the councillors for Drayton, Farlington and Cosham expressing their support.

“Penny Mordaunt's office received a response from GK - unfortunately, they graced her with the same email we had already received. We contacted GK again to try and open discussions, to no avail. We have now exhausted every avenue with them.

“Drayton and Farlington's parish council are being consulted in the hope of support with documentation to PCC. We have emailed several breweries, notifying them of the closure and willing them to take on the Manor House as is.

“Leaflets and posters are being distributed throughout Drayton - If you can help with printing, or know of any businesses that would be happy to display them, please contact us.

“We have contacted other pubs that were threatened with closure and have asked for advice as to how they were successful in saving them. We have also been put in contact with some very positive organisations/people and hope to update you further shortly.

“The petition is growing every hour - please keep sharing it and don't forget to verify your email address. Thank you to everyone who has signed and promoted it thus far.”

The petition on Change.org states: “Our local public house is more than just a place to grab a pint. It's the heart of our community, a gathering spot where we share stories, celebrate milestones and come together in times of need. However, it is now under threat and we need your help to save it.

"It has been serving this community for over 80 years. Its walls have witnessed countless birthdays, weddings, retirements and even funerals. It's where friendships were forged and memories made that will last a lifetime.

“We cannot stand by while another piece of our community's soul is lost forever. We encourage you to sign this petition urging our local authority and representatives to take action against this closure - whether through financial support or by introducing measures that can help sustain such vital establishments.