Campaigners outside the Manor House. Pic: Chris Moorhouse

Residents have already clubbed together £3,000 for their “fighting fund” target as they look to buy the Manor House in Court Lane, Drayton. That followed the Save the Manor House group toasting a “big win for the little people” after their application to be accepted for possible community ownership was given the green light by Portsmouth City Council last month. Greene King, which owns the pub, slapped it on the market for £1.1m in January.

The determined campaigners have also now drafted business support from The Plunkett Foundation, which is experienced in community ownership initiatives. Locals have further been boosted by the news that so far all “community owned pubs have a 100 per cent success rate”, the campaign group declared on its social media page.

Despite the progress, Greene King is yet to inform the council of their intention to dispose of the pub, meaning the moratorium period has not started yet. Meanwhile, the Manor House steering group visited the pub with Savills Estate Agents with talks taking place over freehold/lease options.

In an update, the campaign group said in a social media statement: “We are aware we need to raise well above the £1.1m and have every confidence that we can achieve this through capital shares and the many grants available to us. We are looking at it as a blank canvas and can already see the huge potential the pub offers. It is quite exciting thinking of all the services we can provide to the whole community.

“We have also received messages from locals offering their services free of charge when the time comes to refurbish; should you wish to help, please get in touch. I am compiling a thousand lists of volunteers who are willing to help with different aspects of this project. Once again, your support and kindness is incredible.”

Campaigners have also asked residents for expressions of interest over shares. “Now we are asking for interest in shares under £1,000. It is important to us that we make this opportunity accessible to all,” the group spokesperson posted on social media. Contact the Save the Manor House Facebook page to express interest in shares.