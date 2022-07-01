Around 20 caravans, vans and cars were seen at the recreation ground in Jubilee Park on Wednesday morning before they were given notice to leave.

It is understood that all cricket-related activities at the club have been suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers at Waterlooville Recreation Ground

Police and the council have been aware of the encampment, with the owners’ departure understood to be imminent at the time of writing.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, and our officers have attended the site to assess the situation.

‘We are working closely with the landowners to seek a suitable resolution.’

It comes as convoy of caravans was turfed off Southsea Common on Tuesday evening.