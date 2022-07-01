Caravan convoy which pitched up on Waterlooville green causing cricket to be suspended set to be evicted

An encampment of caravans which pitched up on a cricket field in Waterlooville, resulting in matches being suspended, is set to be evicted.

By Steve Deeks
Friday, 1st July 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:38 pm

Around 20 caravans, vans and cars were seen at the recreation ground in Jubilee Park on Wednesday morning before they were given notice to leave.

Read More

Read More
Police promise to work towards ‘safe and peaceful resolution’ as travellers pitc...

It is understood that all cricket-related activities at the club have been suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Travellers at Waterlooville Recreation Ground

Police and the council have been aware of the encampment, with the owners’ departure understood to be imminent at the time of writing.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, and our officers have attended the site to assess the situation.

‘We are working closely with the landowners to seek a suitable resolution.’

It comes as convoy of caravans was turfed off Southsea Common on Tuesday evening.

A group was then reported in Gosport by the Grange School on Wednesday morning.

SEE ALSO: Body-worn cameras to rail workers

WaterloovillePoliceGosport