The cute creature has been exposed to a lot of drama in the 10 years of his life after being physically abused in his early years of life, yet this has not dimmed his love of affection and fuss.

He was rehomed after being abused by his previous owner, but sadly he had to suffer the death of his owner four years ago, and he then went to live with the neighbour who kindly took him in.

Marley the cat is looking for a new home with kind owners

After a number of tooth extractions, a swollen mouth, and partial tail amputation because of painful self-harming during the healing stage of treatment for a cyst, Marley is now ready to find his forever home.

‘Marley is a quirky, handsome boy with a truly outstanding personality. Once he knows you, his gentle and loving ways really shine through. He is a confirmed lap cat who’ll purr away happily as you give him neck scratches, chin rubs and strokes.

‘Understandably, after such a lot of change and upset in his life, Marley can get scared of new people and situations so a little patience will be needed to build his trust, but Marley is well worth the effort.’

Marley’s partial tail amputation has not held him back as he continues to roam and explore just as he did before the operation and he will need a garden in his new home.

Marley is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and is up to date with his flea and worm treatments.

