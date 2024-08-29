Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cause of death has been given for a “fantastic man” who died in a fatal car crash.

Dominic Davis-Smith | Hants police

An inquest into the death of Dominic Davis-Smith, of Long Lane, Holbury, was opened at Winchester Coroners' Court following the 30-year-old’s death in a single-vehicle crash with a tree in Normandy Way, Marchwood, around 11.30pm on August 16.

The “kind and caring” man was a passenger in a Ford KA when it hit a tree and rolled before resting on its side, the inquest was told. The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The court heard Mr Davis-Smith was pronounced dead at the scene with a post mortem carried out by pathologist Dr Basil Purdue revealing multiple injuries as the cause of death. The full inquest will be heard at Winchester Coroners' Court on August 19 next year.

His family said in a tribute: "Dominic was a lovely caring son, brother and grandson. He did not have the easiest start to life, but he showed great strength and determination which enabled him to live life to the max.

"He brought happiness and light into the lives of everyone he met, and impacted so many lives in a positive way. He will be remembered for his laughter and great banter, and could be described as Peter Pan, someone who did not take life too seriously.

"Some will remember him as the heart and soul of the party, always living for the moment, and others would know him as a smiler, a truly fantastic bloke.”