Firefighters from stations across the Portsmouth area – as well as paramedics – rushed to the scene in Hermitage Close last week. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said smoke could be seen pouring from the address while they battled the ‘large’ inferno.

Two motorcycles, a car and a shed were all destroyed in the blaze as firefighters fought hard to stop the flames from spreading. Residents had to be evacuated as the fire spread from a garage to nearby trees and bushes, while also causing damage to the house itself.

The aftermath of the fire in Hermitage Close, Leigh Park, last week (July 6). Picture: HIWFRS

It took several hours for the inferno to be extinguished. Paramedics treated two people for smoke inhalation. HIWFRS have now determined the cause of the devastating blaze.