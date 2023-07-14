Cause of ferocious Leigh Park fire which saw residents evacuated and back garden destroyed revealed
Firefighters from stations across the Portsmouth area – as well as paramedics – rushed to the scene in Hermitage Close last week. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said smoke could be seen pouring from the address while they battled the ‘large’ inferno.
Two motorcycles, a car and a shed were all destroyed in the blaze as firefighters fought hard to stop the flames from spreading. Residents had to be evacuated as the fire spread from a garage to nearby trees and bushes, while also causing damage to the house itself.
It took several hours for the inferno to be extinguished. Paramedics treated two people for smoke inhalation. HIWFRS have now determined the cause of the devastating blaze.
A spokesman confirmed the flames initially spread from a nearby bonfire.