Celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee and commemorate D-Day in a special event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust and its partners at the National Museum of the Royal Navy and the Mary Rose Trust, is mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, and commemorating the D-Day anniversary.

Visitors will be able to collect their Historic Quarter Pass – launched last autumn – free of charge at the visitor centre from 10am-4.30pm, granting entry into the 12-acre dockyard to enjoy the day’s entertainment.

Through the historic gates, guests will experience a vibrant collection of activities and attractions.

With vintage vehicles available for visitors to discover throughout the dockyard, 1940s singers The Chalalas and local theatre group The Groundlings performing, plus the iconic Hurricane aircraft flyover at 3.30pm, there are activities throughout the day for all the family to enjoy.

Out on the water, there will be boating excursions on military vessels running throughout the day, from the pontoon behind Boathouse 4. Visitors can hop aboard for a thrilling trip out on the water, taking in the salty sea air and views of Portsmouth’s harbour.

Offering a glimpse into the real-life experiences of D-Day, visitors will witness re-enactments of events from 78 years ago, with model boats and explosions creating an immersive first-hand experience. It will be taking place at the mast pond behind Boathouse 4 at 2pm.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic chairs, pack up their cool bags with tasty goodies and fill flasks with tea, for the afternoon tea-themed celebrations, and join in raising a glass (or mug) to toast Her Majesty’s long-standing service, and mark the historic importance of D-Day.

Hannah Prowse, CEO of Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust, said: ‘While street parties have been a long-standing tradition for communities to commemorate national celebrations, they aren’t always an option for everyone.

‘We want the people of Portsmouth, especially those in the west of the city, to feel that the dockyard is their space, their street, where they are able to get together with friends and family, and local residents, free of charge, and embrace this event as a community on this special occasion.’

‘Portsmouth has welcomed Her Majesty on several occasions during her reign, with the most recent visit being only last year, as she met with personnel at HM Naval Base ahead of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s maiden deployment.

‘The street party is set to be a really special and memorable day, as we come together to celebrate in a historic location which has deep roots in our royal history.’

Cream team packages of sandwiches, mini cakes, scones with clotted cream and jam, as well as tea, will be available to purchase from cafes throughout the dockyard.

Alternatively, a selection of stalls will be set up throughout the grounds, including a prosecco and Pimm’s tent accompanied by strawberries and cream for sale, a pulled-pork and jack fruit bap stand offering hot rolls and an ice-cream van.